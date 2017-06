NORFOLK, Va. – A 34-year-old man was shot and injured at a McDonald’s at 2328 Princess Anne Road in Norfolk on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

A 54-year-old man was detained at the scene and police tell News 3 they are not looking for any more suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.