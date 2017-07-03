Holiday grilling safety tips 

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – Many people are pulling out their grills for the 4th of July. Virginia Beach Fire officials told News 3 simple mistakes could turn your holiday into a disaster.

They recent sent out the below list of tips to keep you and your family safe this Independence Day.

Hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill is as much a part of the 4th of July holiday as fireworks. But before you fire up the grill, please remember;

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.

The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Gas Grills

• Check the major connection points between the gas (propane) tank hose and the regulator and cylinder, and where the hose connects to the burners. Tighten if loose.

Check the gas (propane) tank hose for the potential (gas) leaks. To do that: o Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose using a brush or spray bottle. o Turn the propane tank on. If there is a gas leak, the propane will release bubbles around the hose (big enough to see).

Charcoal grills

• There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use. Charcoal chimney starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper as a fuel.

•If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

•Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources.

• When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container.

And remember, consumer fireworks are illegal in Virginia Beach. There are many free fireworks shows to enjoy on the 4th. Let the pros do the work and you and your family sit back and enjoy.

