Virginia Beach Fire Department demonstration to show dangers of fireworks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department will show the community the dangers of fireworks at their Fireworks Risk Demonstration at the fire training center on Wednesday.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, consumer fireworks are illegal in Hampton Roads. Officials are urging citizens to leave fireworks displays to the professionals.

In 2015, nearly 12,000 people were treated in U.S. hospital emergency rooms due to firework related injuries. Twenty-five percent of those injured were children under 15.

The fire department says fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year.