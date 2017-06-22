Independence Day celebrations in Hampton Roads and the OBX

*Share your Fourth of July pictures with us by emailing pics@wtkr.com or clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this story.

Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake – July 3 – Celebrate Freedom – Celebrate America’s Birthday! Fireworks will illuminate the night sky after sunset. Enjoy lively music and family entertainment. Bring your own chairs/blanket – Event starts at 5pm. FREE admission – $5 fee for onsite parking

Chesapeake – July 4 – 37th Annual South Norfolk Parade & Picnic in the Park – Parade, entertainment, food, games, petting zoo and paddleboat rides. – Parade starts at 10am. FREE

Fort Monroe – July 4 – Fourth at the Fort – You and your whole family can spend Independence Day at Fort Monroe! Family fun activities will be offered in the Wherry Quarter of Fort Monroe. Pyrotecnico of New Castle, PA will present a 15-minute fireworks show at 9:15 pm. FREE

Newport News – July 4 –4th of July Stars in the Sky – Victory Landing Park – 7pm-10pm – Enjoy spectacular views of the James River and dinner hot off a food vendor’s grill. Then sit back and relax with a concert by a nationally-known entertainer. As the music ends, the sky over the James River explodes into kaleidoscope of color in a spectacular fireworks show. FREE

Norfolk – July 4 – 35th Annual AT&T Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks – 5pm – 10pm – Leave the grilling to us on the 4th of July and bring your family and friends down to Town Point Park! Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.! FREE

Portsmouth – July 4 – Independence Day Celebration – 9:30 p.m. – Fireworks light up the sky in celebration of our Nations birthday. View the fireworks from the Seawall or along Crawford Parkway. The right side of the river! FREE

Portsmouth – July 4 – Historic Cradock’s 99th Children’s Bike Parade and Patriotic Salute – 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – 45 Afton Parkway Portsmouth, Va. – Come watch the bike parade and patriotic salute sponsored by the Cradock Civic League. FREE

Suffolk – July 4 – Stars and Stripes Spectacular – 5:30pm – 9:30pm -Enjoy the Stars and Stripes Spectacular, as the skies of Suffolk light up with the firework show over the Nansemond River at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina. The park will open at 5:30pm with entertainment, children’s activities, local merchandise vendors and food choices available. The firework show will begin at 9pm, for the whole family to enjoy!– FREE

Surry – July 3 – Fourth of July Fireworks and Entertainment – Surry County Community Center – 4pm – 10pm – Celebrate the 4th with fireworks and entertainment – FREE

Virginia Beach – July 4 – July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore – 4pm -10pm – Celebrate America’s independence with live music by local musicians, delicious foods, and of course, booming fireworks! When parking lots at Mount Trashmore Park are full, Edwin Drive between Independence Boulevard and South Boulevard may close. FREE with on-site parking (fee).

Virginia Beach – July 4 – Stars and Stripes Explosion – Virginia Beach Oceanfront – 8pm – Close – Multiple performance venues at the oceanfront attract thousands of out-of-town visitors and local residents for a “star-spangled” salute to this great country of ours! FREE

Virginia Beach – July 4 – 4th of July Fireworks at Sandbridge Beach – 6:30pm – 9pm -At 6:30 pm on July 4, the annual Boat Parade will begin. This year’s theme is “The Fourth of July and What it Means to Us.” The Fireworks display will start at 9:10 pm and be set off from the Mill Pond at Sand Bend Road and Back Bay Crescent. FREE

Williamsburg – July 4 – Independence Day Celebration at Colonial Williamsburg – 9am – 10pm – Celebrate the anniversary of the nation’s birth in Colonial Williamsburg’s Revolutionary City for a vibrant and patriotic celebration. With a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence, a leisurely picnic, a performance by the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums, and a dazzling display of fireworks – you’ll want to come early and stay late into the evening. VARIOUS TICKET OPTIONS

Yorktown – July 4 – Yorktown Independence Day Celebration – 8am – 9:15pm – Come to historic Yorktown and salute America along the waterfront beginning with a 9 a.m. patriotic parade on Water Street and during its evening Independence Day Celebration, featuring a bell-ringing ceremony at 7 p.m. and patriotic entertainment at 8 p.m. at Riverwalk Landing, followed by spectacular fireworks on the York River at 9:15 p.m. FREE

Yorktown – July 3-4 – Liberty Celebration at Yorktown Victory Center – 9am – 6:30pm – This Fourth of July, salute the 240th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence during “Liberty Celebration,” July 3-4, at the Yorktown Victory Center, a museum of the American Revolution. Visitors can observe tactical and artillery drills, take part in a variety of military exercises, and learn about the challenges that faced our nation’s founders, including those who signed the Declaration of Independence. VARIOUS TICKET OPTIONS

OUTER BANKS and NE North Carolina:

Corolla – July 4 – 25th Annual Festival of Fireworks – What better way to celebrate America’s independence than with free live music by the Tidewater Drive Band and a spectacular fireworks show on the northern Outer Banks! The 25th Annual Independence Day Celebration in Corolla offers an afternoon of fun family activities. The event features food vendors, a cornhole tournament, watermelon eating contest, and children’s games. Admission and parking are free; event starts at 12:00 p.m. Sponsored by Currituck Outer Banks Travel & Tourism.

Duck – July 3 – 13th Annual Town of Duck Fourth of July Parade – 9am – The 13th Annual Duck 4th of July Parade will take place on Monday, July 4 at 9:00 a.m. Immediately following the parade, join us at the Duck Town Park, 1200 Duck Road, for a live Dixieland band, cold refreshments, and the awarding of the parade trophies! FREE

Elizabeth City – 4th of July Celebration – July 4 – 4pm – 9pm – Join us for our 4th of July celebration downtown starting at 6 p.m. Come see us July 4th at Waterfront Park! FREE

Kill Devil Hills – July 4 – 6th Annual Freedom 5k, Veteran’s Drive Mile and Fun Run –All American family and community event in the spirit of American Independence! Presented by Sun Realty and The OBX Running Company. Custom designed trophies created especially for this event for the top Male and Female 1st – 3rd place. Event t-shirt and unique finisher medals to ALL participants. All Old Glory Milers and Sparkler Fun Runners will also receive finisher medals. FREE for spectators.

Kill Devil Hills – July 7 – Fireworks at the Avalon Fishing Pier – The Town of Kill Devil Hills Fireworks show will begin at dusk on the Avalon Fishing Pier. Fireworks can be viewed from all areas of the Kill Devil Hills oceanfront. FREE

Manteo – July 4 – July 4th Celebration Music and Fireworks – Pack up the lawn chairs, blankets and picnic and bring family and friends as the nation celebrates July 4th in the Outdoor Pavilion at Roanoke Island Festival Park. Fireworks will be provided by the Town of Manteo after dark. FREE

Manteo – July 6 – Independence Day 1850 – 10am – 4pm. Celebrate Independence Day 1850s style with Island Farm! Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on our grassy lawn as we commemorate our nation’s birth with musket-fire, games and a reading of the Declaration of Independence. $8.

Nags Head – July 4 – July 4th Fireworks in Nags Head – The Town of Nags Head will host, in conjunction with the Nags Head Fishing Pier and the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, the annual Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday, July 4 at 9:20 p.m. on the ocean pier located at Mile Post 11.5 on NC Route 12, S. Virginia Dare Trail in Nags Head. FREE

