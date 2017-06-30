Starting July 1, Virginia drivers could get ticketed for driving slow in the left lane

RICHMOND, Va. – The Commonwealth of Virginia is cracking down on drivers who don’t obey the rules of the road on highways and interstates.

Starting July 1, police will start enforcing rules that require drivers to travel in the right lanes of highways except when passing other traffic.

That means drivers who use the left lane for any means other than passing another vehicle or preparing for a left turn, you could face a fine.

The text of HB 2201 clarifies that where there are multiple lanes available, the right lanes are for traffic that is moving at less the normal speed of traffic at the time.

Those who are caught in violation of the law are subject to a fine of a minimum of $100 but no more than $250

