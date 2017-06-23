Recent shark sightings isn’t stopping people from going to Norfolk beaches

NORFOLK, Va. – Ocean view is one of three beaches to temporarily close after reports of shark sightings.

However some people are still coming to the ocean to enjoy their summer.

“I usually come out here it’s always people, fun and kinds enjoying themselves,” said beach goer, Lisa White. “This is the first time I’ve heard of it.”

Sharks seen at this beach is surprising news to White who says is no stranger to Ocean view.

She tells News 3 her grandchildren are huge beach goers and just the sight of a shark isn’t going to keep them away.

“If I would’ve heard someone been eaten by a shark or have been bitten by a shark I’m sure I wouldn’t have came,” White added.

There were sightings of sharks on Thursday. A city official said one shark was seen at 11:30 on Thursday morning that appeared to be less than six feet long.

The Virginia Beach Aquarium says it could’ve been a dogfish, sandbar or sand tiger shark and described them as docile animals.

Mother Crystal Este said, “We’re just doing sand castles and stuff like that just trying to enjoy summer, but if there is any warning of a shark, especially close then I wouldn’t risk it.”

Although people have chosen to hit the waves, despite the shark warning on Thursday, parents say they’re keeping a closer eye on their children.

“Kids are very fast. They get out out sight. You just have to keep your eyes on them,” said White.

However no one seemed to bee worried on Friday.

“There’s a green flag which is low caution. There’s a life guard right there,” Este mentioned.

The city of Norfolk said the beaches were closed only for about 30 minutes on Thursday.

They’re keeping a close eye out for any changes on the horizon.