Shark spotting closes down Ocean View beach temporarily Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. – Shark activity closed down Ocean View beach for a time period Thursday.

A city official said a shark was spotted near Community Beach.

The spotting caused the beach to close for about 30 minutes.

The official said the shark was reported around 11:30 a.m.

It appeared to be less than six feet long.

In May three sharks pinged off the coast of Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks.

Two of the sharks were great whites named Mary Lee and Katherine and a tiger shark named Weimar pinged nearby around the same time as Katherine.