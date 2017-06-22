Man wanted in connection to murder of Chesapeake woman turns himself in

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 42-year-old man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead in a Virginia Beach apartment on June 12 has turned himself in to Virginia Beach Police.

Zorobabel Matthan Griggs contacted authorities early Thursdy morning to turn himself in and was taken into custody at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Griggs has been charged with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Probation Violation.

The charges are in connection to the death of 36-year-old Keisa Overby Staton, who was found dead inside an apartment in the 700 block of Gourmet Way around 10:07 a.m. on June 12.

Griggs is reportedly the biological father of Staton’s son.

At this time, he is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

RELATED:

Man wanted for murder of Chesapeake mom is biological father of her son, says family

Virginia Beach Police search for dangerous man after body found in apartment