VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a suspicious death in an apartment.

Police say an adult female was found dead in an apartment in the 700 block of Gourmet Way around 10:07 a.m. Monday morning.

Neighbors tell News 3 the body was found in a vacant apartment.

Virginia Beach Police’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating.

