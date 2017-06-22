H2OBX Waterpark near Outer Banks officially open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWELL'S POINT, NC. - Get ready to make a splash near the outer banks!

Thursday was the grand opening of the $46 million H2OBX Waterpark in Powell’s Point, North Carolina.

“I’m really excited,” Brooklyn Younts told News 3. “Because we live here so we get to come here like mostly every single day.”

Haley Cooper, who lives nearby, said she’s glad she can go to a waterpark closer to home.

“You don’t have to drive as far. Ocean Breeze and Water Country are the closest one. A lot of people especially my age – being 20 – we would rather be at a waterpark than an amusement park," Cooper said.

Sitting on 20 acres, management says the waterpark offers cutting edge innovation.

There's multiple attractions including a nine story free fall slide and a seven story slide.

These were a highlight for Curren Breiholt.

“They make my belly tickle and stuff. They’re really steep and I like that,” Breiholt explained.

In all there 30 rides, slides, and attractions for the entire family to enjoy.

Management said they expect to see about 5,000 people each day.

They wouldn’t say how much revenue the park could bring in.

However, local said with today’s crowd - only good things can come.

“We’re gonna grow. I think it’s gonna make Currituck grow a lot. It’s gonna bring more tourist,” Benecia DelToro, who said she lives like 30 second away, told News three.

