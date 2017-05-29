New waterpark opening in the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – A brand new waterpark is coming to the Outer Banks this summer!

H2OBX will have more than 30 rides, slides and attractions.

If you’re not a fan of rides, don’t worry! You can spend the day enjoying the park’s resort-style amenities. The park will have on-site dining options as well.

The park will open on Wednesday, June 21. It’s located at 8526 Caratoke Highway in Powells Point.

Residents of Dare County and Currituck County will receive a discount on tickets by showing a valid photo ID card such as a drivers license or student identification card from an affiliated county school. Click here for more ticket information.

Click here for more information about the park.