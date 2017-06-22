× 13 year-old recovering after being shot while playing video games in his bedroom

NORFOLK, Va. – A 13-year-old boy was shot while playing video games in Norfolk back in March.

His mother, Natasha Marshall said his road to recovery has been tough physically for the teen and financially for the family.

“Each day he’s been getting up and I’ve been praying,” said Marshall, “It’s just devastating though, learning to walk again.”

The young teen was inside of his house playing video games back on March 31 when someone starting shooting outside on Goff Street.

New court records indicate the shooter was firing a rifle into the air, down the street and then at the ground at around 11 p.m. at night.

Marshall was at work and got a call from her sister that her boy was shot.

“I was scared, a lot of stuff was going through my mind. It was hurtful, painful and still is,” said Marshall.

No one has been arrested yet.

Another home and car on the block were also struck by gunfire.

Marshall said her son has 14 screws in his leg, a plate and has undergone seven surgeries. He now has to go to summer school to make up for the time he missed.

The once football star still can’t walk but his mom is hoping that by his 14th birthday he’ll be up on his feet again.

“He was in the house minding his own business and it shocked me,” said Marshall, “These people are crazy out here just too much.”

Now this mom and others want the violence to end.

Right now, police are looking for Ayenda Kashid Hodges as a possible suspect. Police said he is currently a fugitive at this time.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

