Norfolk Police looking for suspect wanted for shooting that injured 13-year-old boy

NORFOLK, Va. - Police need your help to find a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy.

Police are trying to find Ayenda Hodges for malicious wounding.

According to police, on March 30, 2017 Hodges was in a parking lot on Goff Street when he fired several shots. One shot when through a home and struck a 13-year-old.

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters and has since recovered.

If you know where Hodges is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: "NORFOLK" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Submit Online: Norfolk Crime Line

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.