Virginia Beach City Council expected to oppose offshore drilling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City council members are expected to come out in opposition to offshore drilling during a vote on Tuesday night.

Eight members support the resolution, according to a copy of it posted on the city’s website. They include members John Uhrin, Mayor Will Sessoms, Vice Mayor Louis Jones, Ben Davenport, Bob Dyer, Barbara Henley, Rosemary Wilson, and Jim Wood.

In 2015, city council members voted to change course and take a neutral stance on offshore drilling. The resolution being voted on Tuesday night cites potential impact to the Resort City’s tourism industry as a reason to oppose the drilling. “A Deepwater Horizon-type incident could cripple the City’s economy for decades,” the resolution says.

The vote follows President Trump’s executive order, which starts a study about the potential for drilling off the Atlantic Coast. Previously, former President Barack Obama removed the Atlantic from consideration. President Trump’s executive order canceled Obama’s action. Groups held a rally against Trump’s order during a rally in April.