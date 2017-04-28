× Anti-drilling protestors to gather in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – An anti-drilling rally is being held today in Virginia Beach.

This comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday morning reversing former President Barack Obama’s offshore drilling ban.

At 2 p.m. near the King Neptune statute, several guest speakers will talk about the dangers of this executive order.

Laura Habr, a founding member of the Business Alliance for Protecting the Atlantic Coast, helped organize the event.

She’s expected to speak.

Habr wants to “show the President that Virginia Beach residents and business owners don’t want to gamble with the beauty of the beach or the city’s the tourism economy.”

This morning the president stated the order allows for the creation of thousands of high paying American energy jobs.

He says Obama’s ban deprives the country of billions of dollars in wealth.

The president’s Interior Secretary has said this order helps the nation’s position as a global energy leader.

He’s also told reporters it will foster energy security.

Retired Navy Capt. Joe Bouchard, a former commander of Naval Station Norfolk, is also expected to speak at today’s rally.