Court documents: Portsmouth teacher suspected of dealing drugs near a YMCA

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - News 3 obtained court documents that state Michael McCormick, 48, is suspected of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of the Effingham Street Family YMCA in downtown Portsmouth.

The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and Portsmouth police say they caught I.C Norcom High school teacher, Michael McCormick involved in a drug deal near the facility on May 18.

News 3 was not able to obtain the video as police say it's part of their investigation.

The documents also state McCormick drove directly from I.C Norcom High school to the YMCA location to conduct the drug deal.

McCormick was arrested on June 15 and faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of selling on or near school property.

People in the area of the YMCA told News 3 that they weren't surprised to hear someone was suspected of selling drug nearby.

"I would see a person go up to the car and get whatever it is just for a few minutes and then walk away," one resident said.

The news is disheartening to parents, but it's something they say that the community should be aware of.

"Everybody should know because it's so much out there," said one parent.

McCormick was denied bond on June 16 and remains in the Portsmouth City Jail.

His next court date is on July 31.