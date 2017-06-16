Portsmouth teacher accused of selling drugs near school stays in jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Michael McCormick, 48, was denied bond by a judge in court on Friday morning.



McCormick is an Algebra teacher at I.C Norman High school. He represented himself without a laywer. McCormick told the judge that he's not a violent person, dangerous or a flight risk.



However the judge disagreed.





McCormick was arrested on June 15, 2017 and is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, including one count of selling heroin.





Family members did not want to comment on the case, but says he is a good person.





Neighbors who live close to him are still stunned by the news.





"I didn't see him as some kind of criminal or drug dealing person. He didn't display any of those behaviors while he was here," said a neighbor who lived across the hall from McCormick, Sabrina Brown.







Brown tells News 3 that McCormick was quiet and lived a lone.





"He came and he left. Didn't hang out no one really talked to him other than hi and bye," added Brown.







Although the neighborhood is just feet away from an Elementary school, Brown mentioned there hasn't been any reports of crime.





Brown said, "There's no children on this block. There's even no children on this block. No it's very very quiet no issues. Police don't come around here."

The judge told McCormick in court that he can ask for another bond hearing once he gets a lawyer.