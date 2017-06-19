Ex-North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier has died

CBS News reports that the family of Otto Warmbier has announced his death Monday afternoon.

In a statement the Warmbier family said Otto died around 2:20 p.m.

The family thanked medical professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who they said did everything they could to help Otto.

American college student Otto Warmbier has been released after more than 17 months in detention in North Korea but has been in a coma for over a year, according to his parents.

The 22-year-old contracted botulism and was in “bad shape” when he was en route back to the United States after being detained in North Korea for more than 17 months.