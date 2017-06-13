American student released by North Korea

Otto Warmbier, an American college student jailed in North Korea, has been released, according to his parents.

Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, had traveled to Pyongyang on a trip organized by Young Pioneer Tours, a China-based travel company.

He was detained in January 2016 as he was about to board a plane to leave the country. He was later charged with committing “hostile acts” against the North Korean regime.

North Korean authorities said they had security footage of him trying to steal a banner containing a political slogan that was hanging from the walls of his Pyongyang hotel.

That was used as evidence in his hour-long trial, during which North Korea accused him of committing “hostile acts” against the regime at the urging of a purported member of a church in his home state of Ohio, a secretive university organization and the CIA.

In March 2016, North Korea sentenced Warmbier to 15 years of hard labor.

