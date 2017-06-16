Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Norfolk teen

NORFOLK, Va. – Police detectives charged a man in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Deshawn Spencer on Friday.

18-year-old Akail J. Allen of the 800 block of Whitaker Lane in Norfolk is behind bars without bond.

Detectives charged Allen with one count of second degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of gang participation.

On April 24 police found 17-year-old Spencer suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Wilson Road.

Spencer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Akail Allen was developed as a potential suspect. As the investigation progressed, detectives were able to secure charges against Allen in relation to Spencer’s killing, police said.

Allen was previously incarcerated at the Norfolk City Jail for unrelated charges.

If you have any information that can help in the murder investigation call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.