Man pronounced dead after being shot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A shooting overnight leaves one man dead and as of right now police are still looking for the killer.

Norfolk Police tell News 3 they got called to the 1500 block of Wilson Road around 11 last night after a caller reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. Police said he was quickly taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but died from the shots.

Police are not identifying the man at this time and we do not have any information regarding a potential suspect.

Norfolk Police are working to solve this crime so if you have any information call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK U UP.