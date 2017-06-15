Police using tablet left behind by suspected flasher to figure out identity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Search warrants say Virginia Beach Police are using a black Amazon tablet to figure out the identity of a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl.

On May 31, Virginia Beach Police were called to Virginia Beach Boulevard near Virginia Beach Town Center after the student reported that a man appeared from behind a bush and flashed her while she was walking to school.

The man escaped from police, but two days later, court documents say the teen noticed the man in a nearby shopping center. Police approached the suspect who they say assaulted an officer before escaping again. However, court documents say the suspect left behind a black Amazon tablet.

Search warrants say police are searching the device for pictures, videos and identifying information.

If you have any information that can help police find the suspected flasher, take action and call the Crime Line.

RELATED:

Police looking for man who exposed himself to girl on Virginia Beach Blvd.