Police looking for man who exposed himself to girl near Chick-fil-A on Virginia Beach Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a girl on Wednesday morning near the Chick-fil-A on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Independence Boulevard.

Virginia Beach Police say the girl was walking down the street when a man came out of the bushes and exposed himself to her.

An off-duty law enforcement officer saw the incident occur and started chasing the man. Virginia Beach Police then responded to the area to help search for the man.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 25-35 years old, between 5’7″ and 5’9″ tall, with a small build, and short brown hair. He was wearing khaki shorts, a teal or turquoise shirt, and thick-lensed glasses.

Anyone with any information on who the man may be is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

