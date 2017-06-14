× Man charged with shooting Virginia Beach Police Officer in court

Virginia Beach – Bryan Cage is scheduled to appear in a Virginia Beach courtroom at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot an officer who was serving a search warrant for distribution of child pornography. According to police, Cage shot the officer multiple times. The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to fully recover.

After the shooting, police say Cage barricaded himself in his Ohio Avenue home. It took nearly six hours for police to get Cage out of the home and into custody.

Cage faces attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

News 3 will be in the courtroom for Cage’s arraignment, updates will be provided on-air and online.