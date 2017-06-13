Virginia Beach Police officer shot while serving search warrant; Suspect barricaded inside home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting incident in the 300 block of Louisa Avenue, in the Oceana Gardens neighborhood.

A police officer was shot just before 6:30 a.m. while attempting to serve a search warrant at a home.

The suspect then barricaded themselves inside the home and the situation is still ongoing at this time.

News 3 reporter Rachael Cardin arrived on the scene around 7 a.m. and reported hearing gunshots actively being fired.

Shooting investigation near west lane, Ohio Ave and Michigan street. Shots heard when we got on scene pic.twitter.com/BbncsILihm — Rachael Cardin (@Rachael_WTKR) June 13, 2017

Residents are being asked to stay inside of their homes. Officers are attempting to coax the suspect out peacefully.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach Schools says access in the area is being restricted. Buses are being rerouted and will return to pick up students when the area opens back up. An alert is being sent out to parents.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.