WASHINGTON – President Trump will welcome the Clemson Tigers football team to the White House on Monday to congratulate them for winning the 2016 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney will present President Trump with a No. 1 Clemson jersey. A jersey will also be given to Barron Trump.

Today, we travel to D.C. to visit the White House and Capitol Building to celebrate our 2016 National Championship!#ClemsonVisitsDC pic.twitter.com/gyabJtLLBi — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 12, 2017

Clemson beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the January 9 game. It was Clemson’s first championship win since 1981.