Latest Winter Storm Closings and Delays

Tigers tame Tide, Clemson wins national title

Posted 12:23 am, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:52AM, January 10, 2017
Quarterback Deshaun Watson celebrates after throwing a 2-yard game-winning touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Quarterback Deshaun Watson
celebrates after throwing a 2-yard game-winning touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – College football’s tide has turned. For the first time since 1981, Clemson is the king of college football as the Tigers dethrone Alabama 35-31 to win college football’s national title.

In a rematch of last season’s title game, Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson with one second remaining in the game to give the Tigers a 21-point fourth quarter and a thrilling victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Wide receiver Mike Williams celebrates after scoring a 4-yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Mike Williams celebrates after scoring a 4-yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After Wayne Gallman gave Clemson a 28-24 lead with 4:38 left in the 4th quarter, Alabama true freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 30 yard run with 2:07 left in the game to put the Crimson Tide ahead 31-28.

For the game, Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and a TD.

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Alabama had won four of the past seven national championships, including last year’s victory vs. Clemson.

The Tigers defense limited the Crimson Tide to just 16 first downs and 376 total yards. Clemson racked-up 31 first downs and 511 total yards.

 

 

 

 