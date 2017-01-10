Tigers tame Tide, Clemson wins national title

TAMPA, Fla. – College football’s tide has turned. For the first time since 1981, Clemson is the king of college football as the Tigers dethrone Alabama 35-31 to win college football’s national title.

In a rematch of last season’s title game, Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson with one second remaining in the game to give the Tigers a 21-point fourth quarter and a thrilling victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

After Wayne Gallman gave Clemson a 28-24 lead with 4:38 left in the 4th quarter, Alabama true freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 30 yard run with 2:07 left in the game to put the Crimson Tide ahead 31-28.

For the game, Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and a TD.

Alabama had won four of the past seven national championships, including last year’s victory vs. Clemson.

The Tigers defense limited the Crimson Tide to just 16 first downs and 376 total yards. Clemson racked-up 31 first downs and 511 total yards.