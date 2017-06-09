Ocean View murder suspect caught in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man wanted in connection to a May 21 homicide in Norfolk was captured in Portsmouth on Thursday night by U.S. Marshals, along with the Norfolk and Portsmouth fugitive squads.

On May 21, Norfolk Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of E. Ocean View Avenue. At the scene, they found a man, identified as Richard Eyerman, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died as a result of his injuries.

On June 7, police charged 22-year-old Jamal Branch with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in connection to the shooting.

Authorities found Branch at a residence in Portsmouth in the 200 block of Dale Drive. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, investigators from the U.S. Marshals Task Force along with members of the Norfolk and Portsmouth fugitive squads arrested Branch without incident.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail.

