NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police were busy investigating their second homicide of the day Sunday evening.

According to police, a person was shot and killed at the intersection of E. Ocean View Avenue & Warwick Avenue after gunshots were heard in the area.

Right now, officers are on scene and the preliminary investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is blocked near E. Ocean View Avenue and Warwick for crime scene canvassing.

