Family files $40 million suit after man dies at Hampton Roads Regional Jail

Portsmouth – The family of a man who died behind bars at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail last year is suing for $40 million.

Henry Stewart died on August 6, 2016. His family claims in the 157 page lawsuit the jail and Correct Care Solutions, the company that provides health care to inmates are responsible of the 60-year-old’s death.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Monday by Stewart’s son and sister. They claim the jail and Correct Care Solutions either ignored or provided sub-par care to Stewart who repeatedly asked for medical attention while at the jail

Stewart was arrested in 2016 after he allegedly violated his probation from a 2011 shoplifting charge.

According to the lawsuit, Stewart was first incarcerated at the Hampton City Jail, on June 7, 2016 he was transferred to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. He died two months later on August 6.

The lawsuit claims during Stewart’s time at the jail, he repeatedly asked for medical attention for numerous symptoms including chest and abdominal pain, blackouts, inability to keep food and water down as well as drastic weight loss.

News 3 spoke to Stewart’s sister earlier this year when she and Stewart’s son first began speaking about filing a lawsuit.

“Just cause you did a crime and you got to do your time, I’m OK with that. I’m not against the law, but I’m against wrongdoing and they did wrong,” said Michele Wilson.

According to the Medical Examiner in Norfolk, Henry Stewart died as a result of a perforated gastric ulcer which created a hole in his stomach.

Stewart died about a year after Jamycheal Mitchell died of apparent starvation. Mitchell`s family filed a similar lawsuit for $60 million.