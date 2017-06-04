New local evacuation zones go into effect with the start of Hurricane Season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has released new evacuation zones.

The new zones are data driven and are based on a map that focuses on low-lying properties that are prone to flooding.

The maps are also based on the history of storm surges and the effects storms have had on areas.

The new zones went into effect with the 2017 Hurricane Season which started June 1.

The department said the new evacuation zones are designated A through D, and it is very important to ‘Know Your Zone.’

In the event of a storm or other emergency, residents of one or more zones may be directed to evacuate.

Click here to see what zone you are in.