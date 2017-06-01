2017 Atlantic hurricane season begins Thursday

Thursday, June 1 marks the start of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say the 2017 season could very likely be above normal, with 11 to 17 named storms.

Five to nine of those storms are expected to become hurricanes, including two to four major hurricanes.

An average season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

Tropical Storm Arlene was a rare pre-season storm that formed over the eastern Atlantic in April. Despite occurring outside of the official hurricane season, it will still be included in season results.

The next named storm will be called “Bret.”

The season runs until November 30.

