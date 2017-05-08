Now is the time to prepare ahead of the 2017 Hurricane Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Emergency Management officials across Hampton Roads, Virginia and the nation are urging folks to get ready now ahead of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Preparedness Week started on Sunday and runs through May 13th.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1st and runs through November 30th, but officials caution storms can happen outside of that time frame too.

Even areas away from the coast can be impacted by flooding, destructive winds and tornadoes from a hurricane or tropical storm.

For more resources on what your family should do to prepare, click here for information from the National Weather Service.