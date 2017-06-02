Outdoor roller rink opens at MacArthur Center!

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s time to lace up your roller skates!

MacArthur Center is opening Hampton Roads’ first outdoor roller rink on Friday, June 2.

Tickets are $12 per person and include skates.

The rink will be open every Thursday through Sunday with themed dance parties and entertainment with a DJ.

People will be able to skate around the rink to their favorite music from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. One of the Roller Disco nights will be country music themed, where skaters can try line dancing in roller skates!

Skaters can cool off during a Christmas in July event, where they can skate under falling snow. Jolly ol’ Saint Nick will make a special appearance as he skates to seasonal tunes.

The Roller Disco nights will coincide with the Friday Night Food Truck Rodeos happening on the MacArthur Center Green.

There will also be events benefiting Hampton Roads Pride, the American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross and more.

Hours of Operation

Monday-Thursday – 5PM-10PM

Friday – 5PM-11PM

Saturday – 12PM-11PM

Sunday – 12PM-9PM

Some other event highlights include:

Roller Derby Exhibition Bout

Friday, June 2, 7 p.m.

Watch the Dominion Derby Girls in an Army vs. Navy exhibition bout and enjoy a meet and greet.

Food Truck Rodeos

Fridays from June 2 through July 28, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Eat the Streets 757 will have a rotating line-up of your favorite food trucks every Friday night!

Roller Dance Parties

Thursday through Sunday nights from Friday, June 2 – Sunday, July 30

Join Astro DJ for themed dance parties including hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, country music, beach music and disco!

Rolling Rainbows to benefit Hampton Roads Pride

Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Join MacArthur Center as we celebrate Pride Fest! Drag performers will entertain the crowd from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. and 10 percent of admissions from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. will be donated to Hampton Roads Pride.

Roller Derby Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, July 7, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Roller Derby girls have been known to shed a little blood during competition, however, they are coming together for a good cause – a special American Red Cross blood drive.

Roll Over Cancer Survivors Skate with the American Cancer Society

Friday, July 7 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Join the American Cancer Society for a special skate as we celebrate survivors and raise awareness about cancer.

Christmas in July

Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16

We’re celebrating Christmas in July with nightly falling snow, skating Santa and your favorite holiday tunes. Don’t forget to stop by on Wednesday, July 12 to watch “Elf!”