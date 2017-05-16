Food truck rodeo coming to MacArthur Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all foodies!

MacArthur Center, along with Eat the Streets 757, are bringing a lineup of food truck for its Friday Night Food Truck Rodeos.

More than 20 food trucks will be on the MacArthur Center Green every Friday night from June 2 to July 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The trucks will offer all kinds of cuisines, from juicy Cuban sandwiches to California-style fish tacos and sweet desserts.

Street Eats food truck will be on the MacArthur Center Green every day from June 2 through July 30 serving popcorn, snow cones and more.

Click here for a complete food truck schedule.

36.848903 -76.287950