VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to several groping incidents that have been reported recently at Tidewater Community College’s Virginia Beach campus.

Records state a security guard told police the school received several complaints about a male student groping females on campus.

TCC spokeswoman Marian Anderfuren said there were four women in total who reported being fondled by the same male student. She said the reports were taken at the end of April and the beginning of May.

According to court records, a female student told authorities that a male student struck up a conversation with her in the hallway and wanted a hug, but then allegedly cupped and caressed her breast.

The school says three other women reported a similar situation.

The victim in the initial report in March did not get a good enough description of the suspect, but spotted him again a month later and notified campus security.

The suspect’s license plate was taken down.

Police say 18-year-old Tyson Lee Washington was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault and Battery. He was released on bond.

The school says they legally can’t discuss the punishment Washington received, however they did confirm he is no longer attending TCC.