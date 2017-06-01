Virginia Beach Police investigate a possible groper on the TCC campus targeting female students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a possible groper on the Tidewater Community College campus.

News 3 uncovered details about an investigation that started back on March 28th but a security guard told police he has received several security reports about a male student groping females on campus.

According to court records, a female student told authorities that a male student struck up a conversation with her in the hallway and asked her for a hug, but then allegedly cupped and caressed her breast.

It states the student filed a report with TCC security.

A month later she spotted the man again and reported it to TCC security who got police involved.

The suspect’s license plate was taken down.

It appears there are currently two warrants out for simple assault for the male student’s arrest. They were posted May 30th.

We are waiting to hear back from Virginia Beach Police about this case.