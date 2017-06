PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police responded to a gunshot victim in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.

The call came in Wednesday at 9:37 p.m.

The victim is a man who suffered a non-life threatening injury to his foot.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is the second shooting officers have responded to in one night. A different man was shot in his lower body. Police have not said if they believe the two shootings are connected.