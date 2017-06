PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Lexington Drive.

The call came in on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

According to police, the victim is an man. He was shot in his lower body.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.