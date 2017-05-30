Megabus now offering expanded service to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Megabus has expanded its service to Virginia Beach!

New routes will be offered between Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, Richmond and Hampton.

Customers can book tickets beginning May 30 for June 5 and beyond.

Megabus offers city-to-city, low price bus tickets as low as $1. Megabus has transportation hubs around the US and Canada, serving more than 100 different cities and university campuses.

Virginia Beach City Council approved adding the stop in April, according to City Transportation Planning Manager Brian Solis. The Virginia Beach stop will be located at Pacific Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets.