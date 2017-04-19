Megabus to add Virginia Beach stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Council has approved adding a Megabus stop in Virginia Beach, according to City Transportation Planning Manager Brian Solis.

Megabus offers city-to-city, low price bus tickets as low as $1. Megabus has transportation hubs around the US and Canada, serving more than 100 different cities and university campuses.

The Virginia Beach stop will be located at Pacific Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets.

The bus stop will established once an agreement is executed between Megabus and the city. Officials do not have a set date for the stop’s opening at this time.