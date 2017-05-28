Man wanted for Norfolk shooting that left 13-year-old injured

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need your help locating a 35-year-old malicious wounding suspect.

Police say Ayenda Hodges is wanted for a shooting that happened on March 30 that left a 13-year-old boy injured.

Hodges wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in connection with a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in public within 1000 feet of a school.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Goff Street around 11 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim inside the home. Police said the victim was taken to CHKD for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation revealed the victim was inside the home when a shooting occurred outside in a parking lot next to the residence.

One bullet entered the home and hit the victim.

If you know Ayenda Hodges’ whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.