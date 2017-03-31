12-year-old suffers non-life threatening injuries in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A 12-year-old is recovering after suffering from a gunshot wound on Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Goff Street around 11 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the 12-year-old victim inside the home. Police said the victim was taken to CHKD for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation revealed the victim was inside the home when a shooting occurred outside in a parking lot next to the residence.

One bullet entered the home and hit the victim.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

