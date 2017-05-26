× Family wants more charges for driver who killed man on motorcycle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth family is mourning the loss of their loved one after a 28 year-old man was killed on his motorcycle.

It happened on May 4th near High Street and Jamestown Avenue.

Matthew Williams was killed that morning when his motorcycle and an SUV collided.

His mother, Robin Williams is devastated by the loss of her son.

The driver of the SUV, Sara Smith was charged with failure to stop/yield at a stop sign.

Robin Williams is upset because she thinks the woman should face more charges.

Police said there could be more charges in the future but that decision would likely come from the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Portsmouth Police said calls reporting the crash were received at 7:57 a.m.

Matthew Williams was unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

According to investigators, the victim was traveling westbound on High Street and the driver of the silver SUV was traveling southbound on Jamestown Avenue when the accident happened.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

Smith has a court hearing coming up in August.