× Man charged with shooting teen weeks before graduation requests bond

NORFOLK, Va. – A 19-year-old Norfolk man is behind bars without bond after police say he shot and killed 18-year-old Na’teria Powell on Sunday at an apartment complex on Lead St.

Lamontraye McAdams appeared before the court on Monday for an arraignment, charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

At that time, he told the judge he had retained his own attorney, but was sent back to Norfolk City Jail awaiting his bond hearing, scheduled for 11:30 Thursday morning.

The victim’s family tells News 3 Powell was a senior at Maury High School with plans to graduate in a few weeks and attend college. We were also told she worked at OneLife Fitness.

Powell’s cousin said Powell and McAdams were friends and he had stayed over the night before the shooting. Powell’s family also told News 3 she was shot in the face but McAdams claimed it was an accident.

News 3 attempted to speak to McAdams’ family at his arraignment but they did not want to comment.