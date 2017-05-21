18-year-old woman shot and killed in Norfolk Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. – A 18-year-old woman has died after being shot in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Lead Street just before 12:45 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

On scene, officials found 18-year-old Nateria S. Powell suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died.

Right now detectives are investigating her death as a homicide.

While no suspect description has been released, officers do say the preliminary investigation suggests it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.