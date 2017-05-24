Commonwealth’s Attorney requests special grand jury in Jamycheal Mitchell case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has requested a special grand jury be appointed for the Jamycheal Mitchell case.

A motion was filed with the Portsmouth Circuit Court on Wednesday, according to a release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Mitchell, a mentally ill man, was 24-years-old when he died in a jail cell at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail on August 19, 2015. Family members claim Mitchell literally withered away for four months, eventually dying of wasting syndrome.

Mitchell was arrested in April 2015 for stealing $5 in food from a Portsmouth convenience store, and was awaiting a bed at a mental health hospital thanks to an order from a judge.

However, after Mitchell’s death, an investigation by a state health agency discovered that order never made it into the right hands. Instead, investigators discovered the order sat in a file drawer for weeks, and was only rediscovered five days after Mitchell died.

VSP investigators were brought in to see if any criminal charges should be filed in Mitchell’s death. Once those findings are turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, they will be reviewed and it will be determined whether anyone will be prosecuted.

