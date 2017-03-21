Virginia State Police to investigate new allegations in Jamycheal Mitchell’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney has asked Virginia State Police to investigate new allegations made regarding circumstances surrounding Jamycheal Mitchell’s death at Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney did not go into detail about the new allegations.

“Once this process is concluded and once all findings have been turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, there will be a review and final prosecutorial determination,” said a spokesperson for the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Mitchell was arrested in April 2015 for stealing $5 in food from a Portsmouth convenience store. The investigation into Mitchell’s death was completed in early December.

On August 19, 2015, 24-year-old Mitchell’s body was found inside the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. A lawsuit says he withered away in jail and died from wasting syndrome.

A judge’s order that would have sent Mitchell to a state mental health facility had been sitting in a file drawer for weeks before his death. A Portsmouth judge ordered Mitchell to Eastern State Hospital for mental health treatment two times.

A previous state investigation revealed the second order on July 31, 2015 made it to the hospital admission coordinator, but she never placed Mitchell on the waiting list.