‘He offered me $50, and a ride home.’ 16-year-old boy testifies against Suffolk man charged with sex crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Forced to testify against the man he says solicited him for sex, a 16-year-old boy appeared before a Suffolk judge on Tuesday. The high schooler claims Randall Daughtrey (59, Suffolk) offered him $50 for oral sex on two separate occassions.

“I feel like I was stabbed with a knife when he came and told me,” the 16-year-old boy’s grandmother told News 3 outside of the courtroom. “I could not control my emotions. I could hardly make a report to the police, because I had to calm down. Just imagine what could have happened.”

We are not identifying the grandmother in order to protect the identity of her grandson, but she told News 3’s Merris Badcock she decided to report the incident after Daughtrey allegedly solicited her grandson a second time.

“My grandson was lucky,” she told News 3’s Merris Badcock. “I just do not want [Daughtrey] to do it to anybody else.”

Daughtrey was eventually identified in a photo lineup by the victim, who told a Suffolk judge he identified him with 100 percent certainty. Daughtrey was charged with soliciting a minor.

However, this is not the first time Daughtrey has been accused of a criminal act against a minor.

After his arrest, News 3 found out that Daughtrey is a registered sex offender, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison for allegedly raping and beating an 11-year-old Suffolk boy decades ago. (Jail records show Daughtrey only served 25 years of his 50 year sentence.)

“I had no idea,” said the grandmother. “By the grace of God, I did the right thing in order to contact the officials.”

We tried to speak to one of Daughtrey’s family members about the accusations and previous charges after the preliminary hearing, but they declined to comment.

The concerned grandmother however, did have one last word for our viewers: “Please contact the police,” she said. “I do not care how simple it may sound. If it happens the first time, contact the local police, and talk to your kids.”

Previous coverage:

News 3 investigates: Suffolk man jailed for soliciting minors convicted of violent sex crime 30+ years ago

Court records: Suffolk man offered 16-year-old male $50 for sex multiple times