Court records: Suffolk man offered 16-year-old male $50 for sex multiple times

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police say a 59-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly soliciting a high school aged juvenile male for sex. Randell Daughtrey was arrested on Monday and charged with solicitation of prostitution from a minor.

Court records say the 16-year-old victim was walking in the 200 block of Cullodan Street when Daughtrey approached him in a PT Cruiser. According to the juvenile, Daughtrey offered to pay the teen $50 in exchange for oral sex.

The juvenile stated he told Daughtrey ‘no’, and shrugged of the first incident, which allegedly happened sometime in November 2016.

Court records say the teen did not think much of it until March 4th when he claims Daughtrey approached him again. This time, the teen said Daughtrey tried to get the teen to get in the PT Cruiser.

Again, the teen told police he refused Daughtrey advances, and started to walk away. However, the teen said he became alarmed when he overheard Daughtrey attempt to solicit another underage male who was walking behind the victim.

The teen told police ‘he was afraid [Daughtrey was] going to start abducting juvenile males, and decided to call police.’

According to Diana Klink, a spokesperson for the police department, investigators were able to identify Daughtrey thanks to a description by the teen, who also took down Daughtrey’s license plate. Court records say Daughtrey was positively identified in a photo line up.

Police believe there are other victims, and are asking anyone who may have been approached by Daughtrey to come forward. They say additional charges could be forthcoming.

Daughtrey is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.